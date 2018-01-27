REAL ESTATE

Renting In Francisville: What Will $1,500 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Francisville? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1515 Brown St., #2




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1515 Brown St. In the sunny unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1511 Brown St., #2




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1511 Brown St. It's listed for $1,400 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1522 W Girard Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1522 W Girard Ave. that's going for $1,400 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has an elevator. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

