SOCIETY

Delivery guy's hilarious doorbell gaffe captured on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Whataburger delivery guy hilariously realizes his mistake

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WPVI) --
A food delivery guy in the San Antonio area is the star of a funny viral video that captures his reaction to an honest mistake.

The video starts out pretty normal when the driver with Whataburger in hand rings the doorbell.

He dives into shame when he realizes something.

The homeowner had a wreath hanging with a sign which said, "Do not ring doorbell. Sleeping baby will wake and we will get annoyed."

His reaction to what he had just done prompts a facepalm on the delivery guy's part.

After the video was posted, the mother at the home said she was not angry. Despite that, the driver kept apologizing.

In an attempt to make things right, the delivery company sent the family a gift basket.



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyviral videodelivery service
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News