PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

On the highway with Eagles fans

EMBED </>More Videos

(WPVI)

Just south of Madison, Wisconsin --
Action News photographers Dan Sheridan and Mike Niklauski are taking the Action News van to Minneapolis.

Dan found a few other Birds fans on the highway.

The two also found a way to pass the time - working on their singing.


And then, they finally made it to Minnesota.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News