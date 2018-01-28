On the highway with Eagles fans

Just south of Madison, Wisconsin --Action News photographers Dan Sheridan and Mike Niklauski are taking the Action News van to Minneapolis.
Dan found a few other Birds fans on the highway.
The two also found a way to pass the time - working on their singing.
On the road to Minnesota w @6abcmike doing News Van karaoke (not even half way there!) @Eagles @6abc road trip to #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YohJbId0wk— Dan Sheridan (@PhotogDan6abc) January 27, 2018
And then, they finally made it to Minnesota.
The @6abc road trip has arrived in Minnesota! #Superbowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kEGrGlRbg9— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) January 28, 2018