Police: Teen charged in death of another teen in Egg Harbor Twp.

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County Friday night.It happened after 6 p.m. on the unit block of Woodrow Avenue.Emergency operators received a call that a child fell down the stairs, but then another person got on the phone and said there had been a shooting.When police arrived they found the 16-year-old dead of a gunshot wound to the head.The 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld faces charges including aggravated manslaughter.------