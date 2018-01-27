Police: Teen charged in death of another teen in Egg Harbor Twp.

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County Friday night.
It happened after 6 p.m. on the unit block of Woodrow Avenue.
Emergency operators received a call that a child fell down the stairs, but then another person got on the phone and said there had been a shooting.
When police arrived they found the 16-year-old dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
The 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld faces charges including aggravated manslaughter.
