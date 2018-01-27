Eagles final practice before heading to Super Bowl LII

It was the Eagles' last practice in South Philadelphia together before heading to Minnesota.The music was turned up as they prepared for the biggest stage of them all.I'd be lying if I said anything but it looked like they meant business.Staying focused that's exactly how players described their mindset Saturday during post-practice interviews.Eagles Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor says, "We have to focus on us, all about hard work and getting ready to execute."Defensive lineman Chris Long has been to the Super Bowl before. He says this team will have no problem preparing."We got good leadership for that. Guys who are hard workers and that should translate well," Long said.And before they left town several players wanted to thank Eagles Nation for the support all year.Eagles Running Back Corey Clement says, "We're not letting them down that's what we're fighting for, that is who we're doing it for. Make sure when we come back, Broad Street is packed as possible."Once again they're the underdogs from Philadelphia, going up against arguably the NFL's greatest dynasty.The Eagles love that storyline.Eagles Linebacker Nigel Bradham said, "If you want to be the best, you got to beat the best, and that's just in everything."------