Search for suspect in Norristown Farm Park rape

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele recently released a composite illustration which he hopes the public can help identify.Officials believe it should resemble the suspect who violently raped a 19-year-old girl in Norristown Farm Park at gunpoint on August 1."Now through some relatively new technology, we can try to put a face on the DNA evidence that we have in the case," said Steele.It's called pheno-typing.The DNA evidence collected at the crime scene was sent to a lab in Virginia.Scientists were able to use the evidence to determine the suspect's ancestry and approximate physical appearance.Steele says, "Using thousands and thousands of comparisons of DNA, this composite illustration is a prediction of what the suspect looks like."Again, this is an approximate appearance, since DNA can't determine exact hairstyle, tattoos, scars, age or weight.The teenager was attacked from behind on Stony Creek Road by a man who had a black semi-automatic gun in his right hand.She didn't get a good look at him but described him as a black man in his 20s or early 30s. He was also wearing a hooded sweatshirt on an 86-degree day."This case keeps us up at night, we need help," added Steele.There is a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission atAll calls will remain anonymous.------