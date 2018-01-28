Search for suspect in Norristown Farm Park rape

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for suspect in Norristown Farm Park rape. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 11:30 p.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele recently released a composite illustration which he hopes the public can help identify.

Officials believe it should resemble the suspect who violently raped a 19-year-old girl in Norristown Farm Park at gunpoint on August 1.

"Now through some relatively new technology, we can try to put a face on the DNA evidence that we have in the case," said Steele.

It's called pheno-typing.

The DNA evidence collected at the crime scene was sent to a lab in Virginia.

Scientists were able to use the evidence to determine the suspect's ancestry and approximate physical appearance.

Steele says, "Using thousands and thousands of comparisons of DNA, this composite illustration is a prediction of what the suspect looks like."

Again, this is an approximate appearance, since DNA can't determine exact hairstyle, tattoos, scars, age or weight.

The teenager was attacked from behind on Stony Creek Road by a man who had a black semi-automatic gun in his right hand.

She didn't get a good look at him but described him as a black man in his 20s or early 30s. He was also wearing a hooded sweatshirt on an 86-degree day.

"This case keeps us up at night, we need help," added Steele.

There is a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrime fightersrape
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News