SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --With one week to go until the Super Bowl, the goal of the Philadelphia Eagles players is to stay focused as they head to Minnesota.
"For us, it's all about hard work, attention to detail, and just getting ready to execute," running back Nelson Agholor said during Saturday's practice.
"Nothing different at all, attacking each and every day, whatever the situation may be," cornerback Jalen Mills said.
Veteran defensive lineman Chris Long has played in the Super Bowl before, winning the championship last year with the New England Patriots.
"I figure you do it about that same. If you prepare like every game of the season is the most important this becomes a lot easier," Long said.
He says the Eagles have a long trip ahead of them and will have plenty of distractions surrounding them. But the team is ready for that as well.
"We got good leadership to do that. We got guys who get it and hard workers and that should translate well," Long said.
They say they can't focus on the fact they're going up against maybe the NFL's greatest dynasty.
"You can't think about it like that. You get caught into that then you're already striking yourself out. You think of it as it's a team that wants the same goal as us and it's gonna come down to who wants it more," Mills said.
Players say they've treated every game like it was the biggest of the year and look forward to bringing the championship home to the fans.
"We're not letting them down. That's who we're fighting for and doing it for, to make sure we come back and make sure Broad Street is packed as possible," running back Corey Clement said.
