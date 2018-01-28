Joe Flacco's advice for Eagles QB Nick Foles

While the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to know what it feels like to win the Super Bowl, you don't have to look far to find someone who has lived that experience.Audubon, New Jersey native Joe Flacco won the Super Bowl for the Baltimore Ravens five years ago and was named MVP.The former Delaware quarterback admits it's cool to see Philadelphia excited about their opportunity.Flacco gave some advice for Nick Foles, from one quarterback to another."It's just something you have to experience for yourself, learn as you go. The biggest thing, I'm sure he knows, is to play loose and have fun," Flacco said.Flacco was signing autographs Saturday at Warriors Gym in Mt. Laurel.------