SUPER BOWL

Joe Flacco's advice for Eagles QB Nick Foles

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Flacco shares his Super Bowl advice. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News Mornings on January 28, 2018. (WPVI)

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
While the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to know what it feels like to win the Super Bowl, you don't have to look far to find someone who has lived that experience.

Audubon, New Jersey native Joe Flacco won the Super Bowl for the Baltimore Ravens five years ago and was named MVP.

The former Delaware quarterback admits it's cool to see Philadelphia excited about their opportunity.

Flacco gave some advice for Nick Foles, from one quarterback to another.

"It's just something you have to experience for yourself, learn as you go. The biggest thing, I'm sure he knows, is to play loose and have fun," Flacco said.

Flacco was signing autographs Saturday at Warriors Gym in Mt. Laurel.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News