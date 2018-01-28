SUPER BOWL

Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII

Eagles arrive in Minnesota: Sharrie Williams and Brian Taff reports on Action News at 11 p.m., Janauary 28, 2018 (WPVI)

Fly Eagles Fly! The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.


Players are being handed ushanka hats with the Super Bowl logo on the back as they disembark from the plane.



The Eagles began boarding the fight just before 1 p.m. from Southwest Philadelphia to the St. Paul area.

Eagles board plane for Super Bowl LII during Action News at Noon on January 28, 2018.

Action Cam: Fans cheer as Eagles plane takes off for Minnesota on January 28, 2018.

Eagles almost ready to take off for Super Bowl. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on January 28, 2018.


The flight took off around 1:40 p.m.

Eagles arrive in Minnesota: Team coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles arrival in Minnesota on Action News at 6 p.m., January 28, 2018



