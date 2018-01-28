In an airport hanger awaiting the #Eagles arrival in the Minneapolis area for #SBLII week. pic.twitter.com/tpH20ap3FO — Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) January 28, 2018

We just arrived in Minneapolis, and I’m already calling a flag on the play. #NotAPhillyCheesesteak pic.twitter.com/k4YVU23Sme — Brian Taff (@briantaff6abc) January 28, 2018

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers along with anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams are awaiting the arrival of the Philadelphia Eagles to Minnesota.They reported from the hangar in St. Paul where the Eagles will land on Sunday afternoon.Watch their report in the above video.------