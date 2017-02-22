NEWS

2nd man arrested in fatal shooting of Rutgers student

A second man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a Rutgers University student last year. (WPVI)

NEWARK, N.J. --
A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rutgers University student last year.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says U.S. Marshals arrested Fraynned Ramirez on Tuesday in the Dominican Republican.

Authorities say extradition proceedings are underway and Ramirez could be back in the U.S. as early as Wednesday.

Ramirez and another man, 25-year-old Marcus Felix, are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the April 10, 2016 death of 21-year-old Shani Patel.

Authorities say Patel was shot to death at his off-campus apartment near the university's Newark campus. Patel's roommate was injured, but survived.

Felix was arrested shortly after the shooting and pleaded not guilty during a brief court hearing. It's unclear if Ramirez has an attorney who can comment.

