NEWS

2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard

EMBED </>More News Videos

A second child has died following a fire in Harrisburg, Pa. that is being blamed on an exploding hoverboard. (WPVI)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
A second child has died following a fire in Harrisburg, Pa. that is being blamed on an exploding hoverboard.

Savannah Dominick, 10, died at a hospital from severe burns on Thursday.

Ashanti Hughes, 3, died one day after the fire in the living room of a rowhome on March 10th.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with fire officials to try to figure out if the hoverboard's make and model is one of the hundreds of thousands the agency has recalled due to fire hazards.

The victims would be the first to be killed by a hoverboard fire in the country.

A firefighter, Harrisburg Fire Bureau Lt. Dennis DeVoe, died when authorities say his vehicle was struck by an intoxicated motorist as he drove to the scene of the blaze.

A funeral service for DeVoe was to be held on Friday.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newshoverboardhouse fireHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Today's Tip: Home improvement contractors
Grieving families speak out as police hunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens
Meeting Charles Manson in prison made 'hair on the back of my neck' stand up
Massive fire erupts in downtown Raleigh, NC
More News
Top Stories
2 homes go up in flames in Avalon, NJ
Citizens Bank responds to paycheck delay complaints
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Man shot and dragged by minivan in Overbrook
Massive fire erupts in downtown Raleigh, NC
Freight train crashes into car in Tioga-Nicetown
Show More
AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
1 man in custody after double stabbing in Center City
EMT run over, killed by man driving stolen ambulance
Boy, 5, choked by dog pulling on scarf in Warrington
Dog with half a face finds home in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
2 homes go up in flames in Avalon, NJ
Man shot and dragged by minivan in Overbrook
1 man in custody after double stabbing in Center City
EMT run over, killed by man driving stolen ambulance
More Video