2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard

A second child has died following a fire in Harrisburg, Pa. that is being blamed on an exploding hoverboard.Savannah Dominick, 10, died at a hospital from severe burns on Thursday.Ashanti Hughes, 3, died one day after the fire in the living room of a rowhome on March 10th.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with fire officials to try to figure out if the hoverboard's make and model is one of the hundreds of thousands the agency has recalled due to fire hazards.The victims would be the first to be killed by a hoverboard fire in the country.A firefighter, Harrisburg Fire Bureau Lt. Dennis DeVoe, died when authorities say his vehicle was struck by an intoxicated motorist as he drove to the scene of the blaze.A funeral service for DeVoe was to be held on Friday.