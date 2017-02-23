NEWS

3 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in West Oak Lane

Police are investigating a double shooting and the injuries of a third man in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
That third man was injured near the home, and police are now treating him as a suspect.

It all began around 2 a.m. Thursday when police responded to a report of a shooting of the 2400 block of 77th Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two shooting victims on the second floor inside a home.

A 20 and a 25-year-old had been shot in the leg.

Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

The victims told police they were shot while sleeping. However, police did not find shell casings in their bedroom.

Police found a third man injured and bleeding not far from the home. He initially was not cooperating and police are treating him as a suspect.

It appears that person may have jumped out of second floor window where the shooting took place, police say.

Police found a rear bedroom window broken out and a semi-automatic handgun on the deck.

Police believe the third person dropped the weapon on the deck.

He was found in the rear of a property about a block away.

He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are sorting out the details of the incident.

