Three people are in critical condition following a house fire in South Philadelphia.The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on the 2200 block of Fitzwater Street.There were four people inside the home at the time.A man in his 30's is suffering from smoke inhalation; a 73-year-old man is suffering from burns and smoke inhalation; and a 71-year-old man suffered burns to his left hand and head.The fourth person, a 67-year-old man, was not injured.The fire was placed under control in about an hour.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.