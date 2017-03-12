NEWS

3 in critical condition after South Philadelphia fire

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three people are in critical condition following a house fire in South Philadelphia.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on the 2200 block of Fitzwater Street.

There were four people inside the home at the time.

A man in his 30's is suffering from smoke inhalation; a 73-year-old man is suffering from burns and smoke inhalation; and a 71-year-old man suffered burns to his left hand and head.

The fourth person, a 67-year-old man, was not injured.

The fire was placed under control in about an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

