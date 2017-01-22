Police are searching for three men who forced their way into a Southwest Philadelphia home and attacked a couple while their two young children were asleep.It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6400 block of Garman Street.Detectives say the suspects broke open a garage and basement door in an alley to gain access to the home."When I went outside, I noticed the door was kicked in and glass was laying on the floor," a neighbor told Action News.He says he noticed something wasn't right when he left for church."I called the police, and they came out here, and said they were already here this morning," the neighbor said.Detectives say the masked suspects pistol-whipped the 35-year-old homeowner and bound his wife during the home invasion, before making off with a safe containing an undisclosed amount of money, spare keys and important documents.Police say the two young children were asleep and uninjured during the incident."Early this morning, I heard a knock at the door next door, and when I came to the door and happened to look outside, it was four cops. I didn't know anything serious had happened," a woman said.Reluctant to show their faces, residents are horrified by the early morning ordeal that could have ended much worse.Many on this block say they will now be installing cameras outside their homes.Detectives are working to see which way the suspects fled and if by car or foot.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.