3 suspects, person of interest sought in oxygen tank theft in Philadelphia

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Philadelphia police search for three suspects and a person of interest in connection to the theft of an oxygen tank.</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into a home and then stealing an oxygen tank.

It happened around 7 p.m. on February 25 in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in Queen Village.

Police say two males and a female were captured on surveillance video.



The two males are seen driving away in what is believed to be a Nissan Altima.

After forcing open the front door, the female suspect is seen exiting the home with an oxygen tank.

Another male, who is a person of interest, was seen exiting the suspects' vehicle and was last seen walking towards 10th Street.

Anyone with information should contact police.

