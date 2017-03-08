Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into a home and then stealing an oxygen tank.It happened around 7 p.m. on February 25 in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in Queen Village.Police say two males and a female were captured on surveillance video.The two males are seen driving away in what is believed to be a Nissan Altima.After forcing open the front door, the female suspect is seen exiting the home with an oxygen tank.Another male, who is a person of interest, was seen exiting the suspects' vehicle and was last seen walking towards 10th Street.Anyone with information should contact police.------