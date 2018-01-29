A Philadelphia man has been arrested after a tow truck driver was struck and killed on the Schuylkill Expressway on Sunday.Emanuel Doxy, 32, was arrested at his home on Monday.According to investigators, K&S Towing operator Michael House, 35, was assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle in the eastbound lanes in Lower Merion Township when he was hit by a Doxy's Ford F-150.Police say Doxy failed to stop and continued eastbound on the highway.A witness called police and was able to give investigators a detailed description of the vehicle, which led troopers to Doxy's home.There they allegedly found a truck with damage "consistent with the crash," police said.Doxy was taken into custody without incident.House's friends and family were devastated by the loss of a person they referred to as a happy, fun-loving devoted father and husband."Heartbreaking. You always hear about this happening but never this close to home," said Steve Fusaro, Owner of K&S Towing. "Never expect it's going to happen to you or somebody you know."Co-workers said House was like a gentle giant who came to work every day."He was a great guy, he actually really liked his job and he was moving to third shift this week coming up so he could spend more time with his kids," said Fusaro.In a statement his wife Jamie said: "He was always happy and his laugh was one of a kind."------