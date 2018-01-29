No arrests after 4 men shot, killed in Reading, Pa.

Police have identified three of the four victims who were killed in a shooting on Sunday in Reading, Pa.Those victims are identified as 20-year-old Jarlyn Lantigua-Tejada; 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez; and 20-year-old Joshua Santos.The fourth victim has not been positively identified, police say, though investigators believe he is also in his early 20's.The shooting happened inside a row home on South 3rd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday.Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim died at the hospital.Rodriguez's mother, Heidi Franceschi, spoke with Action News on camera, saying she has no idea why anyone would want to hurt her son."He was a survivor, he just had a liver transplant 11 months ago. He was in college for criminal justice, but stopped college because he had liver problems. Now, this happened," she said.Police say there have been no arrests and no suspects have been identified. However, they do not believe this was a random shooting and say there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.Officials say this is the worst shooting they have dealt with in a long time."We can not remember any time in recent history when this many people were shot at one time," said Deputy Chief Jim Marasco.His family said Rodriguez left behind a one-year-old son."He was a good kid, hard working," said Franceschi. "He was an amazing son, amazing father."Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-655-6116.------