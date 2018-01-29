6 Minute Meals: Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --For this week's 6 minute and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to Ocean Prime to learn how to make an Asian tuna salad in just 6 minutes.
Here's the recipe:
The 6 Minute Meal:
Asian Tuna Salad
1 ea Tuna Steak, sushi grade (4-6 oz portion)
1 cp mixed greens
ea mango (CHEF TIP: Use store-bought, cubed, frozen mango & thaw in refrigerator the morning before)
3 ea cherry tomato
5 pc english cucumber
ea avocado
1 tsp sesame seeds, toasted (optional garnish)
1 tbsp chopped candied cashews (optional garnish)
tsp togarashi spice (Japanese spice blend found online, in specialty grocers or in the specialty aisle of your grocery store)
1 tsp lime juice
2 oz sweet and spicy vinaigrette (CHEF TIP: Pre-make & keep vinaigrette in a squeeze bottle for easy storage & plating.)
1 cp eel sauce
1 cp rice wine vinager
4 tb sriracha
2 tb fish sauce
cp sesame oil
Directions:
+Season tuna with Togarashi spice. Use sparingly but cover all sides.
+Coat the tuna lightly with blended olive oil to make the seasoning stick
+Sear tuna on medium high heat for 1 minutes on each side (If you prefer your tuna done medium well, you will need to cook for about 4 minutes on each side)
+Prepare your salad while the tuna is cooking
-Mix 1 teaspoon of pre-made vinaigrette with one squeeze of fresh lime & a pinch of salt
-Add mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mango, avocado & toss
(don't forget to flip your tuna after 1 minutes!)
+Once tuna has a nice sear on the top and bottom, sear for 30 seconds on all four sides
+Plate Salad
+Drizzle plate with vinaigrette where the tuna will sit
+Place the tuna on top of the vinaigrette drizzle
+Optional garnish with sesame seeds & candied cashews
ENJOY!
The Deal:
Make a reservation to dine at Ocean Prime and mention 6abc Six Minute Meals and they'll give you a complimentary tuna tartare with the purchase of any entrée.
Offer good through February 28th
Ocean Prime
124 S 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-0163
https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/philadelphia
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps