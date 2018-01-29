6 Minute Meals: Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad

For this week's 6 minute and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to Ocean Prime to learn how to make an Asian tuna salad in just 6 minutes.Here's the recipe:The 6 Minute Meal:Asian Tuna Salad1 ea Tuna Steak, sushi grade (4-6 oz portion)1 cp mixed greensea mango (CHEF TIP: Use store-bought, cubed, frozen mango & thaw in refrigerator the morning before)3 ea cherry tomato5 pc english cucumberea avocado1 tsp sesame seeds, toasted (optional garnish)1 tbsp chopped candied cashews (optional garnish)tsp togarashi spice (Japanese spice blend found online, in specialty grocers or in the specialty aisle of your grocery store)1 tsp lime juice2 oz sweet and spicy vinaigrette (CHEF TIP: Pre-make & keep vinaigrette in a squeeze bottle for easy storage & plating.)1 cp eel sauce1 cp rice wine vinager4 tb sriracha2 tb fish saucecp sesame oilDirections:+Season tuna with Togarashi spice. Use sparingly but cover all sides.+Coat the tuna lightly with blended olive oil to make the seasoning stick+Sear tuna on medium high heat for 1 minutes on each side (If you prefer your tuna done medium well, you will need to cook for about 4 minutes on each side)+Prepare your salad while the tuna is cooking-Mix 1 teaspoon of pre-made vinaigrette with one squeeze of fresh lime & a pinch of salt-Add mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mango, avocado & toss(don't forget to flip your tuna after 1 minutes!)+Once tuna has a nice sear on the top and bottom, sear for 30 seconds on all four sides+Plate Salad+Drizzle plate with vinaigrette where the tuna will sit+Place the tuna on top of the vinaigrette drizzle+Optional garnish with sesame seeds & candied cashewsENJOY!The Deal:Make a reservation to dine at Ocean Prime and mention 6abc Six Minute Meals and they'll give you a complimentary tuna tartare with the purchase of any entrée.Offer good through February 28thOcean Prime124 S 15th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102(215) 563-0163------