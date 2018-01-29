FOOD & DRINK

6 Minute Meals: Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meals: Ocean Prime Asian Tuna Salad. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For this week's 6 minute and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to Ocean Prime to learn how to make an Asian tuna salad in just 6 minutes.

Here's the recipe:

The 6 Minute Meal:

Asian Tuna Salad
1 ea Tuna Steak, sushi grade (4-6 oz portion)
1 cp mixed greens
ea mango (CHEF TIP: Use store-bought, cubed, frozen mango & thaw in refrigerator the morning before)
3 ea cherry tomato
5 pc english cucumber
ea avocado
1 tsp sesame seeds, toasted (optional garnish)
1 tbsp chopped candied cashews (optional garnish)
tsp togarashi spice (Japanese spice blend found online, in specialty grocers or in the specialty aisle of your grocery store)
1 tsp lime juice

2 oz sweet and spicy vinaigrette (CHEF TIP: Pre-make & keep vinaigrette in a squeeze bottle for easy storage & plating.)
1 cp eel sauce
1 cp rice wine vinager

4 tb sriracha
2 tb fish sauce
cp sesame oil

Directions:
+Season tuna with Togarashi spice. Use sparingly but cover all sides.
+Coat the tuna lightly with blended olive oil to make the seasoning stick
+Sear tuna on medium high heat for 1 minutes on each side (If you prefer your tuna done medium well, you will need to cook for about 4 minutes on each side)
+Prepare your salad while the tuna is cooking
-Mix 1 teaspoon of pre-made vinaigrette with one squeeze of fresh lime & a pinch of salt
-Add mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mango, avocado & toss
(don't forget to flip your tuna after 1 minutes!)

+Once tuna has a nice sear on the top and bottom, sear for 30 seconds on all four sides
+Plate Salad
+Drizzle plate with vinaigrette where the tuna will sit
+Place the tuna on top of the vinaigrette drizzle

+Optional garnish with sesame seeds & candied cashews
ENJOY!

The Deal:
Make a reservation to dine at Ocean Prime and mention 6abc Six Minute Meals and they'll give you a complimentary tuna tartare with the purchase of any entrée.
Offer good through February 28th

Ocean Prime
124 S 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-0163
https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/philadelphia

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
foodconsumer6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News