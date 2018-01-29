Panera Bread recalls cream cheese due to possible listeria

Panera Bread is recalling all of its 2-ounce and 8-ounce cream cheese products due to possible listeria contamination.
Company officials say that a recent sample tested positive for the bacteria.
This recall only applies to cream cheese sold at Panera locations in the United States with an expiration date on or before April 2, 2018.
There have been no reports of illnesses.
