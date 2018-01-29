Study suggests swatting mosquitoes can help keep them away

It may still be winter, but in just a couple of months, we will be able to enjoy the beautiful spring weather outdoors. And with the warmth, comes mosquitoes.But there is good news. Researchers at the University of Washington have found a way to keep them away.You just have to swat at them, or wave your hands and arms around and the bugs will learn to stay away.The scientists found that movement keeps the bugs at bay because mosquitoes hate air vibrations.------