HEALTH & FITNESS

Study suggests swatting mosquitoes can help keep them away

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Swatting mosquitoes can deter them - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on January 29, 2018. (WPVI)

It may still be winter, but in just a couple of months, we will be able to enjoy the beautiful spring weather outdoors. And with the warmth, comes mosquitoes.

But there is good news. Researchers at the University of Washington have found a way to keep them away.

You just have to swat at them, or wave your hands and arms around and the bugs will learn to stay away.

The scientists found that movement keeps the bugs at bay because mosquitoes hate air vibrations.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckmosquitobugs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News