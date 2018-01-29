From Draft to Super Bowl: Eagles fan's amazing year

A local woman had an amazing experience at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia last year, but little did she know what the following season would bring for her beloved Eagles!Gail Wehmeyer is a season ticket holder with quite a story to tell. She was chosen by the Eagles to hand the first round pick jersey to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage at the Draft in April."Watching 100,000 people sing the victory song and seeing my daughter crying off stage taking pictures. I mean, that was the most amazing part of it," she said.It was an honor she says she'll never forget."When we all went up to give our shirts, we would clap and yell for the other team members that were going up to get their shirts. I mean it was just electric," she said.Gail is an administrator at Thunderbird Lanes in Northeast Philadelphia, where we caught up with her less than a week before the Super Bowl.While she's not going to Minneapolis, she did get an invite to help send off the team at the Novacare Center, and snapped a picture with Carson Wentz."I said back in April that Peterson and Wentz have really joined this team as a family, and there's no one particular person that's better than anybody else," Gail said.While Gail was given a jersey to wear during the Draft, she has another jersey that she wears for every game. And the season ticket holder since 1961 says she'll be wearing it during the Super Bowl!"It's just, wow," said her daughter, Laura Hunsicker. "Who would've thought we'd ever get this far?"Gail's plans for the big game? Watching it with family and friends.------