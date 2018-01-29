SUPER BOWL

98-year-old Eagles fan ready for a Super Bowl win

EMBED </>More Videos

98-year-old Eagles fan ready for a Super Bowl win: Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9am on January 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PALMYRA, N.J. (WPVI) --
A faithful senior Philadelphia Eagles fan says she has no doubt her birds will win the Super Bowl.

Action News caught up with 98-year-old Edna W. Webb at her home in Palmyra, New Jersey.

She tells us she's been with the Eagles since the beginning. Edna grew up with 5 brothers and says they didn't give her much choice.

As for how the Eagles will do in the Super Bowl, this is what Edna had to say:

"I'm not worried about Brady, we can take him on. Foles, we can do it with him. But it's a team play. It's not just Foles, it's a team," she said. "See this shirt? I wear it every day for a televisted game. After the Super Bowl I'll take it off and get a championship shirt"

Edna added that even if the Eagles don't start off strong against the Patriots, they will step up their game.

Despite her ultimate fandom, Edna has never seen an Eagles game in person.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowln.j. newsseniorselderly womanPalmyra
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News