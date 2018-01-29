HEALTH & FITNESS

Churches taking precautions to stop spread of flu virus

EMBED </>More Videos

Local churches taking precautions to stop spread of flu virus - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on January 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
The spreading flu virus has a lot of people taking extra precautions to protect themselves, that includes many churches.

Anywhere you go that has a lot of people coming through, the less you can touch, the better. And that includes where you worship.

Handshakes have turned into fist bumps or just flashing the peace sign inside many churches and there's less touching in an effort to reduce the spread of germs.

Some Catholic churches are also not offering wine, disinfecting the bowls for holy water and making hand sanitizer available.

Some of the changes started a few years ago, but due to the high flu activity recently, many are bumping up their prevention practices.

One pastor, Carla Christopher, from Union Lutheran Church outside Harrisburg says without universal precautions, a house of worship can become a house of germs.

"The one person who has to shake everyone's hands, that has to give hugs when they need it, and pick up kids when they need it - that's the pastor. Right now, our lead pastor is on round 2 of the flu," she said.

And these are precautions you should try to take almost everywhere you go.

The flu virus can live on surfaces for up to about 24 hours and people are contagious from right before when they have symptoms to up to a week after getting sick, so it's important to wash your hands throughout the day, or use hand santizer.

Also make sure to wipe down common surfaces and get a flu shot.

The vaccine is not as effective this year, but it can help prevent severe symptoms and could help if another strain of the virus starts going around later in the season.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckchurchcatholic churchfluflu preventionflu season
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News