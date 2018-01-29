Woman sought for abduction, robbery in Summerdale

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman sought for abduction, robbery in Summerdale. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on January 29, 2018. (WPVI)

SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the female suspect who allegedly abducted and robbed a woman in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.

The incident happened in parking lot of the Walmart store in the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect approached the victim with a knife, then forced her into her own car and made her drive to an ATM in the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

There the victim was forced to withdraw money.

The suspect fled with the cash and was last seen at the Wawa store on the 1300 block of Erie Avenue. She had gotten out of an early 2000's Mercury Grand Marquis or a Lincoln Town Car with dark colored roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberyabductionNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News