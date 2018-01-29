Woman sought for abduction, robbery in Summerdale

Police are looking for the female suspect who allegedly abducted and robbed a woman in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.The incident happened in parking lot of the Walmart store in the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.Investigators say the suspect approached the victim with a knife, then forced her into her own car and made her drive to an ATM in the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue.There the victim was forced to withdraw money.The suspect fled with the cash and was last seen at the Wawa store on the 1300 block of Erie Avenue. She had gotten out of an early 2000's Mercury Grand Marquis or a Lincoln Town Car with dark colored roof.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------