Auto shop employee assaulted, shot in Roxborough

An auto shop employee was robbed and shot in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.The shooting happened at Mike's Service Center along the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.According to police, two suspects entered the business, one armed with a Tec-9 semi-automatic handgun.The employee was pistol-whipped in the head and face and taken to the ground, where the beating continued.The victim was the shot in the side. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.