Auto shop employee assaulted, shot in Roxborough

EMBED </>More Videos

Auto shop employee assaulted, shot in Roxborough. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on January 29, 2018. (WPVI)

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --
An auto shop employee was robbed and shot in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at Mike's Service Center along the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two suspects entered the business, one armed with a Tec-9 semi-automatic handgun.

The employee was pistol-whipped in the head and face and taken to the ground, where the beating continued.

The victim was the shot in the side. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingassaultNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News