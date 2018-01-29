It was like any other Monday at this school bus stop in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, except for the small crowd and all the Eagles gear.This is the last stop of the day for bus driver Gary Kelmer, better known as Mr. Gary.After 26 years on the job, parents say he has learned the names of countless children and has become known for his Eagles pride."I went to congratulate him the morning after the Eagles won the NFC Championship and I went up on the bus and he was literally in tears he was so happy," said parent Amy Smith.Amy Smith and her husband started a GoFundMe for Mr. Gary and she said within five days they raised more than $5,000 to cover two Super Bowl tickets and airfare.Dozens of parents and students gathered to present him with the tickets and personalized jerseys for him and his wife.Tremendously surprised. I just had no idea," said Mr. Gary. "No idea that I had so many followers over these years."Mr. Gary joked that he was thinking about retiring this year. Instead, he kept on driving the bus and kept teaching the kids Eagles fight song as the Eagles kept on winning."It's just been an amazing career here," he said.Those who surprised him say there's no one more deserving."I really enjoyed having Mr. Gary," said Luke McNamara. "He was always my favorite bus driver."------