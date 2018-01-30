SUPER BOWL

VIDEO: WWE's John Cena sings Eagles Fight Song to Philly crowd

EMBED </>More Videos

John Cena sings 'Fly Eagles Fly.' Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2018. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
John Cena, a New England Patriots fan, knew how to win over a Philadelphia crowd - sing the Eagles Fight Song.

The former 16-time champion took the microphone at the end of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia to address the Philly fans.

"Right now, I'd like to pay my respect," he began.

That's when Cena, who hails from Massachusetts, started his rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly."

The 'Ferdinand' star was soon joined by the crowd.

He gave his best "E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles" chant before delivering one final remark for Eagles fans in attendance, "From the bottom of my heart Philly, thank you, have a great night, and good luck this weekend!"


The WWE has been in town since Saturday for Royal Rumble Weekend. The four-night spectacle ends tonight with WWE Smackdown Live.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super BowlSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News