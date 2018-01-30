Brawl at Denny's restaurant caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Brawl breaks out at Denny's restaurant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --
Cell phone video captured a brawl at a Denny's restaurant in Vineland, New Jersey.

The video shows teenagers tossing plates and hurling chairs inside the dining room early Saturday morning.

Police say the fight involved about 15 people.

The teens fled as police arrived around 3 a.m.

Authorities say they made one arrest.

However, they want the public to take a good look at the video and help identify anyone else involved.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsteenagerteenagersfightbrawlVineland
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News