Young Eagles fan battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (WPVI) --Ten-year-old Kanen Wear and his parents are headed to Minneapolis.
We first met the fourth grader from Cape May Court House last week.
Kanen, who is battling cancer, said he wanted to go to the game, but he didn't have tickets.
A very generous Action News viewer saw the story and decided to make Kanen's dream come true, surprising the boy and his family with airfare, hotel and three of the most coveted tickets in town.
