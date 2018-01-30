SPORTS

Young Eagles fan battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

4th grader receives Super Bowl tickets. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Ten-year-old Kanen Wear and his parents are headed to Minneapolis.

We first met the fourth grader from Cape May Court House last week.

Kanen, who is battling cancer, said he wanted to go to the game, but he didn't have tickets.

EMBED More News Videos

Classmates channel Eagles spirit to cheer on boy battling cancer: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 25, 2018



A very generous Action News viewer saw the story and decided to make Kanen's dream come true, surprising the boy and his family with airfare, hotel and three of the most coveted tickets in town.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsnew jersey newscancerPhiladelphia EaglesPhilly ProudCape May Court House
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Classmates channel Eagles spirit to cheer on boy battling cancer
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News