7 displaced in West Philadelphia fire

7 displaced in West Philadelphia fire.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Seven people, including several children, have been displaced from their home after a fire in West Philadelphia.

Flames were shooting out of the home on the 5200 block of Cedar Avenue just before midnight Tuesday.

Fire crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

But the two adults and five children could not remain in the dwelling.

No one was injured. The Red Cross is helping those displaced.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started.
