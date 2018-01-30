Authorities are investigating a reported explosion and house fire in South Philadelphia.It happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Gladstone Street.Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found some windows had been blown out of the row house and smoke was coming from the second floor.Fire crews began evacuating neighboring homes as a precaution.The scene was placed under control a short time later.A cause is under investigation.------