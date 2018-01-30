A bakery in West Chester has found the best way for a couple to show off their love for the Philadelphia Eagles.The Master's Baker created one special wedding cake.At first glance, it looks pretty traditional.On closer look, you can see an impressive football field and Eagles logo."Combining a classic with a little surprise, this couple had us all rooting for our home team! Who else can't wait for Sunday!?" the bakery said on Instagram.It is almost too intricate to eat.Almost.------