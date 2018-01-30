A suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff at a Bethlehem Township home that lasted through most of Tuesday morning.Police announced the end of the standoff shortly after 12 p.m.It all began around 3 a.m. when police were called to the home 2700 of Toursdale Drive.A woman told police her husband fired a handgun at her while inside the home. Bethlehem Township police were able to get the woman safely out of the house.Police say two children were also rescued from the home.Nearby residents has been told to shelter in place during the standoff, but that order has since been lifted.The name of the suspect in custody has not been released.----------