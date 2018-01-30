BARRICADE

Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Bethlehem Twp.

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Bethlehem Twp. Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff at a Bethlehem Township home that lasted through most of Tuesday morning.

Police announced the end of the standoff shortly after 12 p.m.

It all began around 3 a.m. when police were called to the home 2700 of Toursdale Drive.
A woman told police her husband fired a handgun at her while inside the home. Bethlehem Township police were able to get the woman safely out of the house.

Police say two children were also rescued from the home.

Nearby residents has been told to shelter in place during the standoff, but that order has since been lifted.

The name of the suspect in custody has not been released.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbarricadestandoffshelterBethlehem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARRICADE
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Man, 27, charged in sexual assault in Olney
Man in custody for sexual assault after Olney barricade
Police: 2 arrested following barricade situation in SW Philly
Suspect wanted in Bensalem arrested after girlfriend calls 911
More barricade
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News