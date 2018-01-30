SUPER BOWL

GMA studio audience chooses Eagles over Patriots

EMBED </>More Videos

GMA studio audience strongly behind Eagles. Video from January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

Good Morning Philadelphia Eagles fans!

And boy, were there a good number of them in the studio of Good Morning America on Tuesday.

When anchor Robin Roberts did an impromptu poll on who will win Super Bowl LII, the audience made their choice very clear.

"Who thinks the Patriots are going to win?" Robin asked. A few claps could be heard.

Robin then asked, "How about the Eagles?"

That's when the crowd exploded into loud cheers and applause.

The crowd's response seemed to have surprised anchor Michael Strahan.

Strahan would not, however, say his choice to win the Big Game.

"I'm hoping for a great game that delights all the fans of the sport of football," Strahan said.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlgood morning america
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News