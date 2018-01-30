GMA studio audience chooses Eagles over Patriots

Good Morning Philadelphia Eagles fans!And boy, were there a good number of them in the studio of Good Morning America on Tuesday.When anchor Robin Roberts did an impromptu poll on who will win Super Bowl LII, the audience made their choice very clear."Who thinks the Patriots are going to win?" Robin asked. A few claps could be heard.Robin then asked, "How about the Eagles?"That's when the crowd exploded into loud cheers and applause.The crowd's response seemed to have surprised anchor Michael Strahan.Strahan would not, however, say his choice to win the Big Game."I'm hoping for a great game that delights all the fans of the sport of football," Strahan said.------