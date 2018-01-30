SUPER BOWL

Ticket or not, Eagles fans stock up on Super Bowl gear in Minneapolis

Eagles fans get the gear in Minneapolis. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

MINNEAPOLIS (WPVI) --
If you're coming to the Super Bowl or even just to Minneapolis, you got to have the gear!

We found Eagles fans checking out the official NFL merchandise and willing to pay a price for it, too.

One group was heading back to the Delaware Valley after playing in a local hockey tournament.

"We came out on the wrong weekend. We paid a heck of a lot less for hotels," Bob Batten of Phoenixville, Pa. said.

"We just want to be part of it and see as much as we could of the Super Bowl experience. We have a flight a couple hours later and some time to kill, so we said, 'you gotta do it!'" Brendan Cooley of Upper Providence, Pa. said.

Michael Anderson drove 24 hours from Bala Cynwyd to Minneapolis.

He'll get the t-shirt to say he was here. What he doesn't have? Tickets.

"Not yet. I am looking for a rich woman," Anderson said with a laugh.

Amy Port, who grew up in Northeast Philadelphia, asked her friend Tana Thompson, who lives in town, to pick her up some Super Bowl swag.

"I am being my Minnesota nice self and I am treating the Philly fans nicely. And sending them their merchandise. We don't want it here so I am sending it there," Thompson said.

Officials are warning about fake merchandise, but there is plenty of official merchandise to be found.

Those Philadelphia fans are sure to make their friends jealous when they walk into Wawa wearing their Super Bowl gear whether they went to the game or not.

