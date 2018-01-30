Sex assault suspect captured on surveillance video

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillence video captures rape suspect: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 30, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman.

It happened on the 3400 block of Race Street around 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 27.

Police say the victim, a Drexel University student was asleep inside her apartment when she woke up to find an unknown man on top of her.

When the victim started struggling with the suspect, police say he forced her onto the floor where he sexually assaulted her.

According to police, when the suspect fell asleep, the victim fled and contacted police.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arriving at the scene.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25-30 years of age, medium complexion, 5'8, medium build, short hair, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and tan boots.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS (8477).

EMBED More News Videos

Sex assault suspect captured on surveillance video. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 30, 2018.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newssex assault
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News