EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3008524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sex assault suspect captured on surveillance video. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 30, 2018.

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman.It happened on the 3400 block of Race Street around 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 27.Police say the victim, a Drexel University student was asleep inside her apartment when she woke up to find an unknown man on top of her.When the victim started struggling with the suspect, police say he forced her onto the floor where he sexually assaulted her.According to police, when the suspect fell asleep, the victim fled and contacted police.The suspect fled the area prior to police arriving at the scene.Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Tuesday.The suspect is described as a black male, 25-30 years of age, medium complexion, 5'8, medium build, short hair, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and tan boots.Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS (8477).------