'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead

Actor Mark Salling, best known for his role as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on "Glee," has been arrested for possession of child pornography, Los Angeles police said.

Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.Salling's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. His death comes weeks before the actor was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.Proctor did not reveal the cause of death.Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say a search of Salling's computer found more than 50,000 images of child porn.He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.He played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.----------