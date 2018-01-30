SPORTS
espn

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says signing Nick Foles was money well spent

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dan Graziano
ST. PAUL, Minn. --
To say there wasn't concern, at the highest levels of the Philadelphia Eagles organization, when quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14 would be revisionist history. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie let out a groan during Monday's Super Bowl opening night when asked what he was feeling when it happened.

"Obviously, it's a huge game in Los Angeles, Carson played really, really well, Nick [Foles]came in and won the game for us, we had the best record in football, and you think, 'Oh my gosh, we're not going to be going forward with our great young quarterback,'" Lurie said.

Five games and two playoff wins later, Foles has the Eagles in the Super Bowl and Lurie thinking back on an offseason move that didn't look as important at the time as it turned out to be. The team cut backup quarterback Chase Daniel last spring even though it still owed him $5 million for 2017, and it signed Foles to a contract that included $7 million in guarantees. That's a big chunk of change to spend on the backup quarterback position, but Wentz's injury proved to the Eagles' owner that it was worth it.

"Our priority, as you've seen, is to make sure we have the very best possible other starting quarterback," Lurie said. "I won't even call [Foles] a backup, because we had him evaluated as a very strong quarterback. He's been 18-5 for us over the last 23 games when Nick has started a game and finished. His quarterback rating in the postseason -- he's a big-time, big-game player. That's Nick.

"And we utilized about $12 million to have a second quarterback. And it may have seemed irrational, but I remember the phone call when it was [executive vice president of football operations] Howie [Roseman] and I talking, and we said, 'We have an opportunity to do this. Do you have any reservations of using this $12 million this way versus other positions?' And we both agreed this was absolutely the right thing to do. We never knew it would come to this, but we knew that Nick could win big games for us."

The Eagles drafted Foles in the third round in 2012, when Andy Reid was their head coach. He famously threw 27 touchdown passes and two interceptions in 2013, Chip Kelly's first year as Eagles head coach. But 2014 didn't go as well, so he bounced to theRams and Chiefsbefore returning to Philadelphia as Wentz's backup in 2017.

After a rough stretch at the end of the regular season, Foles sprung to life with a huge performance in the NFC Championship Game victory over theVikings.

Wentz is still a presence around the Eagles. Lurie said he's in quarterback meetings at 6 a.m. every day and is in constant contact with Foles. But when it comes time for installing the game plan, Wentz is out and Foles is at the center of those meetings. No longer the backup, he's one win from delivering Philadelphia's first Super Bowl title.

Related Video
What do Eagles do with Foles after Super Bowl?
What do Eagles do with Foles after Super Bowl?
Field Yates examines Nick Foles' future with Philadelphia.

Foles answers young girl's question
Foles answers young girl's question
The same young girl who asked Tom Brady a question returns to ask Nick Foles who the most inspiring woman in his life is, and Foles credits his wife.
Related Topics:
sportsespnhowie rosemancarson wentznflphiladelphia eaglessuper bowljeffrey lurienick folesbackup quarterback
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News