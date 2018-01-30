Pennsylvania's high court to hear appeal of Philly sweetened drink tax

Beverages are displayed at a demonstration against a proposed sugary drinks tax Wednesday, May 4, 2016, outside City Hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania's highest court will hear an appeal in a lawsuit challenging Philadelphia's year-old tax on soda and other sweetened drinks by the industry and retailers.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a brief order Tuesday saying it would hear the appeal on whether the tax violates a 1932 law prohibiting Philadelphia from taxing a transaction or subject already taxed by the state.

A lower court upheld Philadelphia's 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages. That court's majority said the beverage tax doesn't duplicate the state sales tax because it is imposed on distributors and thus hits a different target.

The money from the tax is designed to help pay for prekindergarten, community schools and recreation centers.

If fully passed onto consumers, the tax is $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newssoda taxbeverage tax
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News