Philadelphia police to can the Crisco on Super Bowl Sunday

Philly police to can the Crisco on Super Bowl Sunday. Watch video of Commissioner Richard Ross discussing Super Bowl plans on January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It seems a seemingly slick idea from Philadelphia police won't be making a return this Sunday.

Ahead of the NFC Championship on January 21, officers were out in some parts of the city to grease light poles. The intent was to discourage people from climbing the poles if the Eagles won.

Of course, the Birds did emerge victorious and in the ensuing celebration, some people still managed to climb the Crisco-coated poles.

Philadelphia police grease poles to disuade climbers: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2018



With Super Bowl Sunday just a few days away, Commissioner Richard Ross discussed the police department's preparations in the event the Eagles win it all.

But as for using Crisco to grease light poles?

"I don't think we'll use that this time," said Ross.

But Ross hinted there would be measures to keep people from finding a perch.

The Action Cam caught workers greasing poles in an effort to disuade climbing after the NFC Championship game, on January 21, 2018.


"I can't tell you there won't still be attempts, but I would suspect that some of them would be far more difficult than they would be with the Crisco attempt," said Ross.

It seems the department learned some lessons from the night the Eagles beat the Vikings to secure their spot in Super Bowl LII.

"I'm told maybe, after a while and with the weather, it can have an adverse impact on Crisco," he said. "I'm not an expert on that."

However, Ross emphasized that the department would be on duty Sunday night to keep people safe if they decide to take to the streets following the big game.

Philly police discuss security preps for Super Bowl Sunday. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 6pm on January 30, 2018.



"We will not let you tear up this city," he said.

In fact, he laid down the law for those who would dare go over the line in the event of an Eagles win.

"Clearly assaults and destruction of property will be dealt with swiftly. We will move in to handle those situations, and we will not tolerate that throughout this city," Ross said.

The commissioner says an Eagles victory over the Patriots will trigger much larger crowds than the NFC Championship win. Police suggest motorists stay clear of Center City because of the crowds that will swarm South Broad Street.

He says massive deployments of uniform officers and plaineclothes personnel will be out at the various traditional hotspots.

"We will be ready. We will be out there with a sizeable contingent of officers, that will be seen by most, and we make it known we are about about business. But we are about allowing people to celebrate as long as it's done peaceably" Ross said.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
