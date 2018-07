SUPER BOWL RECIPES

FIVE-LAYER DIP

Everyone loves a good Super Bowl party spread of wings, burgers and dips. Watch the video above as Eat Your Way to Wellness founder Jessica Deluise provides some quick and easy swaps that will have your guests doing the 40-yard dash to the food table.2 cups cooked potatoes (until fork tender)2 cup cooked cauliflower (until fork tender)cup chopped celerycup organic plain yogurt or organic mayocup chopped red onion2 tbsp apple cider vinegar1 tsp sea salt1 tsp paprikaCook cauliflower and potatoes until fork tender. Cool completely. Mix yogurt, mustard, vinegar and spices in a large bowl. Add celery, onion, potato, cauliflower and toss until coated.6 cups organic brown rice crisps4 cups marshmallows3 tbsp organic, expeller pressed coconut oil or grass fed, organic butterNatural green food dyeOver low heat, in a large pot, melt coconut oil. Add marshmallows and melt, stirring constantly. Add food dye and mix completely. Add cereal and mix quickly so incorporated thoroughly. Pour out onto a coconut oiled or parchment paper lined pan. Rub oil on hands and form the desired shape. Decorate with football themed decorations.1 cup black beans, canned or cooked, processed or mashed1 cup baby Portobello or white button mushrooms, finely chopped1 egg1 cup oatstsp cumintsp garlic powdertsp onion powdertsp sea salttsp black pepperCombine thoroughly. Use an ice cream scoop to portion out mixture and form into patties. Place on well-oiled or parchment lined pan. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes. Makes approx. 15 sliders.1 lb. cooked and cooled pasta - try a brown rice pasta or chickpea pasta1 bell pepper, chopped - use a roasted red pepper3 scallions, choppedcup carrots, chopped1 cup rinsed and cooked chickpeas2 tbsp extra virgin olive oiltbsp balsamic vinegar2 tsp Italian seasoning (choose one with no additives or MSG like Bragg Sea Kelp seasoning)tsp sea salttsp black pepperj. Directions: Whisk together oil, vinegar, spices. Toss with veggies and pasta. Top with scallions. For best results, let sit for 2-3 hours before serving. Serve chilled.1 cup guacamole2 cups plain yogurt *optional2 cups black beans, rinsed and cooked3 cups salsa3 cups shredded cabbageIn a glass, dish or loaf pan layer cabbage, beans, salsa, *yogurt, and guacamole. Serve with veggies sticks and organic blue corn tortilla chips. Top with scallions or cilantro.4 lbs. chicken breastcup favorite hot sauce2 tbsp organic, grass fed butter or coconut oil1 tsp garlic powder1 tsp onion powderIn a small saucepan, melt oil or butter. Whish in spices and hot sauce. Cut chicken into 1 inch cubes. Season with salt and pepper. Line on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 375 F for 20 minutes. Drain any fat that bakes off. In a large glass bowl, toss with buffalo sauce and put back in the parchment lined baking sheet (change paper if needed) so they do not overlap and bake for 15 minutes until crispy on the outsides. Serve with carrots, celery, and ranch dip. (Make your own ranch dip with plain, organic yogurt and salt free seasoning packet!)Email Jessica your food questions at Jessica@Eatyourwaytowellness.com and follow her on Facebook