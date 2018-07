A popular grocery store chain is looking to hire a number of employees for an upcoming store in Delaware.The Aldi's store in Middletown held this job fair Tuesday.Aldi's will be opening its first store in Wilmington in the spring, and the job fair was an opportunity for employers to meet and interview interested applicants.And there was no shortage of candidates hoping to be a part of the Aldi organization.No word yet on when the new Wilmington store will open.