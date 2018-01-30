What's the Deal: Unclaimed Eagles items and memorabilia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --If you're looking for special Eagles memorabilia in advance of Super Bowl LII, look no farther than the state of Pennsylvania.
There is some really cool stuff and right now that is being held by the State Treasury in the form of unclaimed property.
And now, the state is looking to reunite all of this memorabilia with its rightful owners. All you have to do to see if it belongs to you is go online or call a toll-free number.
"Pennsylvanians have unclaimed property waiting for them in our vault, including some amazing Eagles gear," said Pennsylvania treasurer, Joe Torsella.
The Pennsylvania Treasury receives hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property every year.
Unclaimed property is any financial asset that's gone unclaimed for a period of time and includes the contents of safety deposit boxes, uncashed checks, and more.
So what kind of Eagles gear is just waiting to be claimed?
"Here's a ticket stub from Game 1 of preseason in 2009, the Eagles vs. the Patriots," said Torsella.
Other Birds items being held as unclaimed property include trading cards, posters, and window decals with a vintage-style Eagles logo.
For 85 years, fans have collected, cherished, and passed down Eagles memorabilia so you want to make sure you claim what belongs to your family.
The PA Treasury returned more than $254 million in unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians in 2017.
To see if you have unclaimed property, you can do an online search or call 1-800-222-2046.
ONLINE:
https://patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/
