Eagles pride stretches all the way to Iowa

Brady Blake and his brother Luke are in Minneapolis with their father Brian and uncle Casey.As much as they love the Birds, you'd think they have deep roots in Philadelphia, but they are all the way from the corn state of Iowa. In this family, rooting for all things Philly is a must generation to generation."Our dad was a lifelong Phillies fan, Eagles fan, Sixers fan, and so we grew up loving the Eagles," said Brian O'Donnell.Back home in Iowa, Brian is the principal of St. Pius Elementary School and he has no shame teaching students about his passion."We actually played the Eagles' fight song during morning announcements, after they won the championship," he said.Since Iowa is only 4 hours from Minneapolis, it was a no-brainer for the family to make this trip."We want to be a part of this, so when they win their first Super Bowl we can say we were here for the experience," O'Donnell said.And so with his wife's permission, Brian took the day off and pulled the boys from school to be near their beloved Birds."We're staying at the exact same hotel as the Philadelphia Eagles!" said Brady O'Donnell.So if you're in Iowa and you hear the Eagles fight song, it's very likely it's the O'Donnells carrying on proud family traditions.------