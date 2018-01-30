Manayunk band's Philadelphia Eagles rendition of "Fly Like an Eagle"

All post-season, we've been showcasing creative viewers interpretations of the Eagles fight song.But one band, from Manayunk, decided not to give the traditional chant a makeover.Instead, they gave an iconic classic rock song a new twist.That was Zubair, on guitar, and his buddy Pranay, with their take on Steve Miller Band's "Fly Like an Eagle."The guys, who make up the group Disposable Income, tell action news the song took about two hours to write and record.By the way - in case you're wondering, the cutie cheering them on is Zubair's little girl, Charlize.----------