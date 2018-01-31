SPORTS

'GO EAGLES' banner raised at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Friendly wagers from Philly to Minneapolis.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Museum of Art is getting in on Eagles mania!

On Tuesday, staffers sang the fight song as banners spelling "Go Eagles' were raised out front!

There's also a friendly competition underway now with the competing Boston Museum of Fine Arts.

You can follow the throw down between the two museums by following the hashtag #MuseumBowl this Friday on Twitter.

Go Eagles!

