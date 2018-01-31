CENTER CITY (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Museum of Art is getting in on Eagles mania!
On Tuesday, staffers sang the fight song as banners spelling "Go Eagles' were raised out front!
There's also a friendly competition underway now with the competing Boston Museum of Fine Arts.
You can follow the throw down between the two museums by following the hashtag #MuseumBowl this Friday on Twitter.
Go Eagles!
