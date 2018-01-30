TRAFFIC

DART asking for public's feedback after service changes

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Transit officials are asking for feedback following DART's recent service changes.

The public is invited to attend DART's Community Conversations like the one held Monday in Wilmington to share their experiences with the Delaware Transit Corporation.

You can also offer suggestions for future changes.

Proposals for new service changes will be presented in March.

Here's the list of future conversation events:

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 4 PM to 7 PM
Kirkwood Library, 6000 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19808

Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 4 PM to 7 PM

Dover Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 10 AM to 1 PM
Rehoboth Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 4 PM to 7 PM
Milford Library, 11 SE Front St., Milford, DE 19963

