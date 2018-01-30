SUPER BOWL

Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium: Built with the Super Bowl in mind

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
The Super Bowl is just days away and Minneapolis will get a chance to showcase U.S. Bank Stadium - a unique venue that opened in July 2016 - and was built with the Super Bowl in mind.

"It's an incredible stadium. We think it is the best in the league. It's an incredible game day venue," said Lester Bailey, Exec. VP Public Affairs Minnesota Vikings. "It's very intimate. It's very loud."

The stadium cost $1.1 Billion to build. And it has an outdoor feel - even in freezing cold Minneapolis. Capacity was expanded to 73,000 for the Super Bowl. The giant glass stadium is 1.75 million square feet. It opened in 2016 and will shine on Sunday night.

The sides are made of glass and the roof is clear. The roof is also slanted so the snow can slide right off.

Some say it looks like a Viking ship - others a shard of ice.

On Tuesday, crews were putting the finishing touches in place in anticipation of the Eagles/Patriots matchup come Sunday.

"It's amazing, all of it coming together," said Eric Finkelstein, Sr. Director of Event Operations for the NFL. "To be here for a Super Bowl, it's going to look spectacular as well."
On the menu for Super Bowl Sunday: Philadelphia-based Aramark will be cooking up a menu that features delectable items from Philly, New England, and Minnesota.

Representing the NFC- South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich and Chickie's and Pete's Famous Crab Fries.

Representing the AFC- New England Clam Roll and Clam Chowder.

And finally, Minnesota- Jalapeno cheese curds, Walleye Chowder and Bratwurst with Lingonberry Chutney.

