Tom Brady to 6abc: "I'd hate me too if I was in Philadelphia right now"

6abc's Jamie Apody interviews Patriots QB Tom Brady as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 30, 2018

By
MINNEAPOLIS
Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody got the rare chance to have a one-on-one conversation with New England Patriots' Tom Brady days before he plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LII.

Jamie: The last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl 13 years ago they faced you and your coach. And they still harbor bitterness. Is that uncanny it has taken them 13 years to get back and here you are in it again and again and again.

Tom: Obviously, different teams, but they have a great organization. We practiced against them I think three or four years ago, we practiced against them a few times. I got a lot of respect for this team. Last time we played them at home, they beat us. They were big underdogs at home. This is a damn good team. They got, obviously, a great coach and very, very determined, hardnosed players and a very great organization. A great fan base. Someone showed me some video today of some chant going on, so that wasn't very nice. (laughs)

Jamie: Do you sense the absolute hatred for you in Philadelphia?

Tom: Probably, man. I'd hate me too if I was in Philadelphia right now.

Jamie: What do you think of the dog masks?

Tom: Dog masks? What are the dog masks?

Jamie: So Lane Johnson and Chris Long, your former teammate, broke out dog masks because they are the underdogs and they are selling like hotcakes. There are going to be all these fans in German shepherd masks.

Tom: They're not underdogs. They are 13-3. You can't be the underdog when you are number one seed in the NFC East.

